Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Public benefit corporations: World Trade Center Lower Manhattan Disaster Site Litigation

Court of Appeals – Public benefit corporations: World Trade Center Lower Manhattan Disaster Site Litigation

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Public benefit corporations Capacity to sue – Claim revival statutes – Reasonableness standard World Trade Center Lower Manhattan Disaster Site Litigation No. 119 Judge Feinman Background: The questions certified by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ask whether before New York State’s capacity-to-sue doctrine may be applied to determine whether a state-created public benefit corporation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo