Cuomo to detail 2018 agenda in speech to lawmakers

Cuomo to detail 2018 agenda in speech to lawmakers

By: The Associated Press January 3, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will lay out his 2018 agenda to lawmakers — including calls to overhaul state sexual harassment policies, create new disclosure rules for online political ads and make it easier to cast a ballot. The Democrat on Wednesday also plans to seek greater protections for domestic violence victims ...

