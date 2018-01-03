Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. Clayfield

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Evidence Videotape – Captions People v. Clayfield KA 14-01664 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of conspiracy. He argued that the court erred in admitting a videotape of a conversation between the defendant and an undercover investigator because the videotape included captions setting forth what ...