Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. Clayfield

Fourth Department – Evidence: People v. Clayfield

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Evidence Videotape – Captions People v. Clayfield KA 14-01664 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of conspiracy. He argued that the court erred in admitting a videotape of a conversation between the defendant and an undercover investigator because the videotape included captions setting forth what ...

