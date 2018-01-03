Fourth Department – Zoning: Cleere v. Frost Ridge Campground, et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Zoning Nonconforming use – Pre-existing Cleere v. Frost Ridge Campground, et al. CA 17-00827 Appealed from Supreme Court, Genesee County Background: The plaintiffs appealed from an order that dismissed their hybrid Article 78 and declaratory action. The town of Le Roy Zoning Board of Appeals found that the use of the ...