Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Zoning: Cleere v. Frost Ridge Campground, et al.

Fourth Department – Zoning: Cleere v. Frost Ridge Campground, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Zoning Nonconforming use – Pre-existing Cleere v. Frost Ridge Campground, et al. CA 17-00827 Appealed from Supreme Court, Genesee County Background: The plaintiffs appealed from an order that dismissed their hybrid Article 78 and declaratory action. The town of Le Roy Zoning Board of Appeals found that the use of the ...

