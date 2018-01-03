Lawsuit: Duke, UNC agreed to not hire each other’s doctors

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press EMERY P. DALESIO January 3, 2018 0

RALEIGH, N.C. — The basketball rivalry between Duke University and the University of North Carolina battle is legendary, but a federal lawsuit says the two elite institutions have agreed not to compete in another prestigious area: the market for highly skilled medical workers. The anti-trust complaint by a former Duke radiologist accuses the schools just 10 ...

