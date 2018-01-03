Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed December 21, 2017

Mortgages filed December 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 21, 2017                89   Brockport TACCONE, THOMAS W Property Address: 6005 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9748 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00   Churchville SAINTDENIS, DEBRA Property Address: 605 REED RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9333 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $90,808.00   Fairport CLARK, KENNETH L Property Address: 25 WHITE OAK LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2827 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $133,600.00 PICA, JILLIAN IRENE Property Address: 10 DUNMOW CRES, ...

