NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Law firm marketing: Opinion 1136

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2018 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Law firm marketing Sponsorship of events Ethics Opinion 1136 Background: The inquiring law firm concentrates in employment law matters, including workers’ compensation and personal injury cases. To promote its name, it wishes to hold a party or reception for members of a local labor union and sponsor a sporting match ...

