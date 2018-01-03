Don't Miss
Pizza shop accused of copycatting rival shop can keep name

January 3, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that a New York pizza shop named must make it clear it has nothing to do with a more famous pizza shop with a similar name. A Brooklyn judge ruled Tuesday the Brooklyn-based Joe's Pizza of the Village cannot use similar lettering or anything "confusingly similar" to Joe's ...

