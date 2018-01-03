Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for December 21, 2017

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for December 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2018 0

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   STEUBEN TRUST COMPANY To: NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC Lot: 710 CRESCENT PARK SUBDIVISION SECTION 7 GREECE US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION To: COOPER, CLARENCE OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC To: CHING, BRIAN BANK OF CASTILE To: NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC Lot: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo