Trials and Tribulations: NLRB’s New Standard for Legality of Employer Handbook Policies

On Dec. 14, 2017, the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or “Board”) created a new test for evaluating whether an employer’s facially neutral policy, rule or handbook would interfere with an employee’s rights pursuant to the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). In The Boeing Company, 365 NLRB No. 154, slip op. (rel. Dec. 14, 2017), ...