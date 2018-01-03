Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump faces hurdles on path to reshape judiciary in GOP image

Trump faces hurdles on path to reshape judiciary in GOP image

By: The Washington Post Kartikay Mehrotra January 3, 2018 0

President Donald Trump's appointment of federal judges at a record pace may endear him to conservatives, but that alone won't be enough to push the judiciary to the right. A big obstacle is Barack Obama's legacy of stacking the courts with his own lifetime appointees. When Obama took office in 2009, Democratic appointees made up the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo