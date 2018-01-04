Buffalo man sentenced for fraud

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Buffalo man convicted of conspiracy to commit access device fraud was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to 21 months in prison Wednesday. Randy Jarrett, 45, also was sentenced to three years supervised release and ordered to pay about $291,000 in restitution. Between July and December 2013 Jarrett conspired with others, including Ricky Butler, Tamika ...