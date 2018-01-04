Don't Miss
Buffalo man sentenced for fraud

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018 0

A Buffalo man convicted of conspiracy to commit access device fraud was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to 21 months in prison Wednesday. Randy Jarrett, 45, also was sentenced to three years supervised release and ordered to pay about $291,000 in restitution. Between July and December 2013 Jarrett conspired with others, including Ricky Butler, Tamika ...

