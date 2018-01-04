Deeds filed December 22, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded December 22, 2017                94   Brighton KRIEGER, JACOB  et al to BERMAN, AVRAM  et ano Property Address: 55 CHARLET CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11965  Page: 13 Tax Account: 150.14-1-28 Full Sale Price: $287,000 MONROE COUNTY OF et ano to KIRIK, TONY Y et ano Property Address: 1285 E HENRIETTA RD, BRIGHTON 14616 Liber: 11964  Page: 637 Tax Account: 149.18-2-2 Full Sale Price: $240,000 DONOVAN, TIMOTHY W et ...

