Ethics committee says 'No' to name change

Ethics committee says ‘No’ to name change

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018 0

The New York State Bar Association’s Committee on Professional Ethics issued Opinion 1138 on Nov. 8 saying a lawyer can’t use an English translation of their surname to identify their law firm. The surname is, “in the inquirer’s view, unduly alien to the ears and eyes of the English-speaking public whom the inquirer seeks to attract ...

