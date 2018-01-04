Fourth Department – Labor Law: Doolittle v. Nixon Peabody

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Wages – Incentive compensation Doolittle v. Nixon Peabody CA 17-00657 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff, a former associate attorney for the defendant, commenced an action seeking to recover a bonus he allegedly earned during his employment with the defendant. The plaintiff alleged that he ...