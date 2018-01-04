Don't Miss
Home / News / Fusion GPS execs attack ‘fake investigations’ by GOP aimed at punishing it for Trump revelations

Fusion GPS execs attack ‘fake investigations’ by GOP aimed at punishing it for Trump revelations

By: The Washington Post January 4, 2018 0

Fusion GPS, the research firm responsible for the "Steele dossier," defended itself late Tuesday against what it called "mendacious conspiracy theories" spun by Republicans and President Donald Trump, saying its critics were simply "chasing rabbits" to punish it for exposing Trump's links to Russia. The two founders of the firm, Glenn R. Simpson and Peter Fritsch, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo