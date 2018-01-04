Harris Beach elects nine new partners

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Nine attorneys at Harris Beach PLLC have been elected partners in the firm. The new partners are: Amanda Carden Agins; Peri A. Berger; Howard J. Goldsmith; Elliot A. Hallak; Tristan D. Hujer; Gene Kelly; Nicole Ozminkowski; Brendan M. Palfreyman; and Mitchell J. Pawluk. Agins, a 2010 graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo ...