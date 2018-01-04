Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 22, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   ADAMS, MICHAEL 521 ROBERT QUIGLEY DRIVE, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $11,934.32 ARMBRESTER, QUANITA D 1584 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo