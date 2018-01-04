Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 22, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. ADAMS, MICHAEL 521 ROBERT QUIGLEY DRIVE, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $11,934.32 ARMBRESTER, QUANITA D 1584 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT ...