Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed December 22, 2017

Mortgages filed December 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 22, 2017                95   Brockport ZELAZNY, KATHRYN A Property Address: 176 LYMAN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1622 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $100,000.00 OAKDEN, JULIE M & STRASSNER, JULIE Property Address: 1020 LADUE RD APT SWDEN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9741 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $5,000.00   Churchville FODGE, DAVID M Property Address: 730 RIGA MUMFORD RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9350 Lender: FARM CREDIT EAST ACA Amount: $60,000.00 NOBLES, COLIN Property ...

