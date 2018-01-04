NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Law firm name: Opinion 1137

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Law firm name Of counsel lawyers Ethics Opinion 1137 Background: The inquiring attorney is a partner of a law firm with one other attorney. The firm has two other attorneys designated as “of counsel.” One partner plans to leave the firm at the end of the year and the inquiring ...