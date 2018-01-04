Don't Miss
Plaintiff wants to skip mediation in federal suit

Further talks would be a ‘waste of time and money’

By: Bennett Loudon January 4, 2018 0

A woman who is suing the Humane Society for false arrest and other claims is asking a federal judge to excuse her from mandatory mediation because early efforts to settle the case have gone nowhere. On Friday, John R. Parrinello, who represents plaintiff Jocelyn Evans, filed a motion asking U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman to ...

