Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 22, 2017

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   ADAMSKI, ROBERT M Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER ALFIERI, DAVID J Favor: SALVAGGIO, MICHAEL BALL, STEPHANIE L Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA BARTOLONE, SAMUEL Favor: ABC SUPPLY CO INC BELL, TRACY M Favor: DISCOVER BANK BLAIR, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo