Don't Miss
Home / Law / Sessions ending federal policy that let legal pot flourish

Sessions ending federal policy that let legal pot flourish

By: The Associated Press SADIE GURMAN January 4, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, creating new confusion about enforcement and use just three days after a new legalization law went into effect in California. President Donald Trump's top law enforcement official announced the change Thursday. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo