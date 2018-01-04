Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump abolishes controversial commission studying alleged voter fraud

Trump abolishes controversial commission studying alleged voter fraud

By: The Washington Post John Wagner  January 4, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he is disbanding a controversial panel studying alleged voter fraud that became mired in multiple federal lawsuits and faced resistance from states that accused it of overreach. The decision is a major setback for Trump, who created the commission last year in response to his claim, for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo