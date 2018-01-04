Trump boasts of ‘nuclear button’ but doesn’t really have one

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump boasted that he has a bigger and more powerful "nuclear button" than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un does — but the president doesn't actually have a physical button. The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against ...