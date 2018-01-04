Don't Miss
Trump lawyer threatens legal action over new book

Trump lawyer threatens legal action over new book

By: The Associated Press JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN LEMIRE January 4, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — As his attorney threatened legal action, President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on former top adviser Steve Bannon, responding to a new book that portrays Trump as an undisciplined man-child who didn't actually want to win the White House and quotes Bannon as calling his son's contact with a Russian lawyer "treasonous." Hitting ...

