Fraud Facts: How to Recognize and Avoid Robocalls

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Sometimes it can be difficult to tell the difference between a trustworthy telemarketer and a scammer who uses the phone to lure people in. With the help of internet software, callers are able to operate from just about anywhere in the world, and the phone number coming through looks local and legitimate. A report published by ...