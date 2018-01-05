Judge sides with House panel in records demand from firm behind Trump dossier

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu January 5, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - A federal judge Thursday denied a request by Fusion GPS to block the House Intelligence Committee from demanding bank records of 70 of the private investigative firm's transactions with law firms, journalists and contractors, ruling that the request did not violate the company's First Amendment rights to political speech and association. In a 26-page ...

