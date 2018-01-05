Don't Miss
Home / Law / Plumbing fixtures at heart of failed romance

Plumbing fixtures at heart of failed romance

Small claims case hinges on quasi-contract

By: Bennett Loudon January 5, 2018 0

Johanna Marra wanted a fancy bathroom, a sunny front yard and a retirement home in Florida. But after almost four years of sharing a home with a boyfriend, she instead wound up learning a major lesson in relationships and New York law. Cohoes City Court Judge Thomas Marcelle’s Jan. 2 decision after a bench trial on Nov. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo