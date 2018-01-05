Don't Miss
Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

Sessions takes aim at judges’ handling of immigration cases

By: The Associated Press ELLIOT SPAGAT January 5, 2018 0

SAN DIEGO — Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially reshaping immigration courts and putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo. Sessions posed detailed questions challenging the use of "administrative closures," an increasingly common outcome that ...

