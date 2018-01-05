Suit filed in Roseland fatal accident case

Don't Miss
RIT student died while wakeboarding

By: Bennett Loudon January 5, 2018 0

The father of a Rochester Institute of Technology student who died in a wakeboarding accident at Roseland Wake Park in 2016 is suing the park and the company that made the cable system used there. On Sept. 22, 2016, the student, Valentine Benjamin Hollingsworth, 22, went with a friend to Roseland, located at 250 Eastern Blvd. ...

