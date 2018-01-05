Don't Miss
Home / News / Three charged in forgery case

Three charged in forgery case

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2018 0

Three people have been arrested and charged with forging money after a joint investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton Police and the U.S. Secret Service. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the arrests include: Foday Feika, 23, of Rochester, charged with 17 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo