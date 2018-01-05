Three charged in forgery case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Three people have been arrested and charged with forging money after a joint investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton Police and the U.S. Secret Service. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the arrests include: Foday Feika, 23, of Rochester, charged with 17 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a ...