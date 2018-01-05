Don't Miss
Home / Law / Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP elects two new partners

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP elects two new partners

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2018 0

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP has elected two new partners — Joshua M. Agins and Jeffrey D. Casey. Agins represents corporate and institutional clients in business and commercial disputes, higher education matters, and tort defense. His commercial litigation experience includes actions arising from breach of contract, business torts, construction disputes, franchise disputes, and copyright infringement. Agins ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo