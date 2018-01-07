Don't Miss
Doing Business As for December 23, 2017

January 7, 2018

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   PLUG BUDDY INC 526 LICIA LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Principal: LEVINE, JACK 526 LICIA LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580 QMA KITS 1147 STONEGATE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Principal: MCVEIGH, ...

