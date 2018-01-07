Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 23, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   ELLIS, SHEREE 708 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $515.00 FULLER, MATTHEW L 43 WILTON TERRACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $555.00 GRIFFIN, TYRIQUE 398 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613-1041 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY ...

