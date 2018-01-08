Don't Miss
Home / News / Bannon tries to make amends as aides defend Trump’s fitness

Bannon tries to make amends as aides defend Trump’s fitness

By: The Associated Press Jill Colvin January 8, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon is trying to make amends. Faced with a growing backlash, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist released a statement Sunday reaffirming his support for the commander in chief and praising Trump's eldest son as "both a patriot and a good man." Bannon infuriated Trump with comments to author Michael Wolff describing a ...

