Charlene Ochogo | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Charlene Ochogo joined Harter Secrest & Emery LLP as an associate in the firm’s corporate and transactional practice group. In addition to working as a summer associate at Harter Secrest & Emery, Ochogo’s previous experience includes positions with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Program in Phoenix. She is a graduate of the University of Florida and Boston College Law School.

