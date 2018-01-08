Charlene Ochogo | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Don't Miss
January 8, 2018

Charlene Ochogo joined Harter Secrest & Emery LLP as an associate in the firm’s corporate and transactional practice group. In addition to working as a summer associate at Harter Secrest & Emery, Ochogo’s previous experience includes positions with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Program in Phoenix. She is a graduate of the University of Florida and Boston College Law School.

