Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 9, 2017

Court Calendars for January 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2018 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Jan. 9 24.0—People v Lewis Swift - Linda M Campbell - James P Maxwell 25.0—People v Carlton C Bevel - David R Juergens - Stephen X O’Brien 26.0—People v Howard Draper - Piotr Banasiak - Nicole K Intschert 27.0—People v Marcus Hamn - James A Hobbs - Stephen X O’Brien 28.0—People v Krista Schultz ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo