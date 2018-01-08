Don't Miss
Deeds filed December 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded December 22-27, 2017          62   Brighton EISENSTOCK, GREGORY  et al to GOLDBERG, MARINA  et al Property Address: 2501 EAST AVENUE #601, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11966  Page: 233 Tax Account: 122.20-3-35/601 Full Sale Price: $1 KLIONSKY, NINA B et ano to HARRISON, THOMAS R et ano Property Address: 950 HILLSIDE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11966  Page: 337 Tax Account: 137.07-1-16 Full Sale Price: $189,000   Clarkson BOIS, JOE DU et ...

