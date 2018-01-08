Federal Tax Liens for Dec. 27, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes. BRIAN J KELLY INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,268.98 COMMUNITY MUTUAL INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,780.00 DEMETRU, JAMES G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,332.73 DRUMGOOLE, EARNEST Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,197.73 EMMAS CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $67.8500 EXARTIM INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,760.00 FERRON NORRIS FINANCIAL INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,867.50 GEIGER, ...