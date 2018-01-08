Former Judge Roy Wheatley King dies

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Former Rochester City Court Judge Roy Wheatley King died Friday. He was 81. “Judge King was a great friend, mentor to many, and an inspirational leader in Rochester’s legal community,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement. “His rulings from the bench were delivered with a sense of compassion and a deep commitment to achieving the kind ...