Former Judge Roy Wheatley King dies

By: Bennett Loudon January 8, 2018 0

Former Rochester City Court Judge Roy Wheatley King died Friday. He was 81. “Judge King was a great friend, mentor to many, and an inspirational leader in Rochester’s legal community,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement. “His rulings from the bench were delivered with a sense of compassion and a deep commitment to achieving the kind ...

