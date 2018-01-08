Fourth Department – Education Law: Geneva Association of Retired Teachers v. Geneva City School District

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Education Law Failure to file notice of claim – Default judgment – Problems with e-filing system Geneva Association of Retired Teachers v. Geneva City School District CA 17-00809 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a breach of contract/declaratory judgment action seeking a declaration that they are entitled ...

