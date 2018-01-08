Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Harris v. Campbell

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Photos of vehicle – Expert testimony – Defendant notice Harris v. Campbell CA 16-01524 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained as a result of a rear-end collision with the defendant. The jury returned a verdict in favor ...

