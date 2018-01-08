Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Specific performance: Isabella v. Jackling

Fourth Department – Specific performance: Isabella v. Jackling

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Specific performance Statute of frauds – Part performance exception – Conditional payment Isabella v. Jackling CA 17-00234 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking specific performance of a contract for the purchase and sale of real property that was allegedly formed after the plaintiff was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo