Fourth Department – Specific performance: Isabella v. Jackling

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Specific performance Statute of frauds – Part performance exception – Conditional payment Isabella v. Jackling CA 17-00234 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking specific performance of a contract for the purchase and sale of real property that was allegedly formed after the plaintiff was ...