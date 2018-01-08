Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / HR Connection: A paradigm shift needed on sexual misconduct

HR Connection: A paradigm shift needed on sexual misconduct

By: Frank A. Cania January 8, 2018 0

Human behavior is fascinating at the beginning of each new year. Examples abound at every local gym and fitness facility. For the “regulars,” January is a nightmare of crowded parking lots, long waits to use equipment and blindingly colorful new workout clothes. By mid-February most resolutions are long-forgotten, and all is back to normal. To ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo