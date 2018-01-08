Don't Miss
Judge aims to referee fight over Charles Manson's remains

By: The Associated Press Don Thompson January 8, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The fight over the body and possessions of apocalyptic cult leader Charles Manson has fragmented into at least three camps competing over an estate that could cash in on songs he wrote that were used by The Beach Boys and Guns N' Roses. Manson, 83, died in November nearly a half-century after ...

