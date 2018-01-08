Don't Miss

Lis Pendens

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2018 0

Lis Pendens A notice of warning to potential purchasers of property that the title to the property has a lien pending. The purchaser is bound by any decrees of judgements resulting from the litigation   ALLY BANK v HILL HAVEN NURSING HOME COMMUNITY RESTORATION CORPORATION v COHEN, BRIAN LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC v BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIVERTON COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION INC NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC v ...

