Mechanic’s Liens for December 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2018 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   MOSSOW, ELIZABETH S Favor: 84 LUMBER COMPANY LP Amount: $2,901 Property Address: 7 COUNTRY MEADOW DRIVE MENDON TRAPANI, JOAN Favor: EVERDRY WATERPROOFING OF UPSTATE NEW YORK Amount: $15,000 Property Address: ...

