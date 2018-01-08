NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attendance at free public conference – Opinion 17-146

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attendance at free public conference Human trafficking Opinion 17-146 Background: The inquiring judge asks if it is permissible to attend a free conference focusing on human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children. The event is co-sponsored by a county youth bureau, the county government, a local medical institution, and a ...