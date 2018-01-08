Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attendance at free public conference – Opinion 17-146

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attendance at free public conference – Opinion 17-146

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attendance at free public conference Human trafficking Opinion 17-146 Background: The inquiring judge asks if it is permissible to attend a free conference focusing on human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children. The event is co-sponsored by a county youth bureau, the county government, a local medical institution, and a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo