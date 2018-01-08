Powers of Attorney for December 27, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. LAWRENCE, DEVIN Appoints: LAWRENCE, ROBERT NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC, Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION, OTTERSTATTER-MISKELL, CAROLE J Appoints: OTTERSTATTER, JENNIFER L PECK, JOAN S Appoints: PECK, DANIEL L STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A, Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC, WEAGLEY, MICHAEL Appoints: ...